The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper I) 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) to be conducted by the CAPFs. The Regional Offices of the Commission will communicate the schedule of PET/ PST in due course.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted from October 3 to 6, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1876 vacancies out of which 109 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 53 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 1714 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on CAPF tab Click on the result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the list of female candidates qualified for PST/PET.

Direct link to the list of departmental candidates of Delhi Police qualified for PST/PET.

Direct link to the list of Male candidates qualified for PST/PET.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).

