The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with question paper (s) and marks of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 11.08.2023 (16: 00 Hours)to 25.08.2023 (16:00 Hours),” reads the notification. Candidates can also check their individual marks from August 11 to September 10 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of theCommission.

Here’s the official notification.

The drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 3242 posts.

Steps to download CHSL Tier II final answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on CHSLE Tier-II final answer key notification Click on the link available to check the CHSLE 2022 marks Key in your Registered ID and Password Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.