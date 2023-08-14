SSC CHSL Tier II final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key along with question paper (s) and marks of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.
“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 11.08.2023 (16: 00 Hours)to 25.08.2023 (16:00 Hours),” reads the notification. Candidates can also check their individual marks from August 11 to September 10 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of theCommission.
The drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 3242 posts.
Steps to download CHSL Tier II final answer key 2023
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on CHSLE Tier-II final answer key notification
- Click on the link available to check the CHSLE 2022 marks
- Key in your Registered ID and Password
- Check and download the marks
- Take a printout for future reference
