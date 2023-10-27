The Bihar Legislative Council has released the results for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC) under Advt. No. 02/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

As per the result, a total of 1771 and 329 candidates have been declared qualified in the Prelims exam for the posts of DEO and LDC. The Preliminary exam was conducted on September 24, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies of DEO and 9 for LDC.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link for the posts of DEO, LDC The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result of the DEO post.

Direct link to the result of the LDC post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.