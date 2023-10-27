The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for various posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer, Professor, and others under Advt Number D-4/E-1/2023. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till November 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 84 vacancies in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Director : 1 vacancy

Assistant Chemist : 2 vacancies

Homeopathic Medical Officer : 54 vacancies

Professor : 27 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility criteria, reservation/relaxation, age limit, educational requirements, work experience, pay scale and other information on the official notification below:

Here’s the UPPSC recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved/Economically Backward Classes and Other Backward class categories will be charged an application fee or Rs 105, candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen categories will be charges Rs 65 and Disabled category candidates will be charged Rs 25.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link for Direct Recruitment to Various posts Now click on the apply link against Advt Number D-4/E-1/2023 Select post, complete OTR registration and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee Submit and download a copy of the application Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPPSC direct recruitment.

“In case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts, the Commission may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time. Under the conditions of holding screening test (Objective Type), penalty (Negative Marking) shall be imposed for wrong answers given by the candidates,” reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.