Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4 and 5 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 140 JLO vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JLO admit card 2023

Visit the SSO portal sso.rajasthan.gov.in Key in your login details and submit Check and download the relevant admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JLO admit card 2023.