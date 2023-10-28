The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit card for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2023, through Remote Proctored mode. The exam will consist of 200 marks.

“The batch timings, User ID and Password for the CSEET to be conducted on 4th November 2023 shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. (Please login 30 minutes prior to the Test start time) Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials sent at your registered Email Id’s and through SMS,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the examination instructions.

Steps to download CSEET Nov 2023 admit card

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET November 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSEET November 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.