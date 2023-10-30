The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will today, October 30, close the online application window for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-November 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the form on the official website hpbose.org. The last date to fill up the form with a late fee is November 2, 2023.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 3 to 6, 2023. The exam will be held from November 26 to December 9.

Candidates are advised to check the exam schedule, eligibility criteria, seat bifurcation, relaxation/reservations, application process and more information in the examination prospectus linked below:

Here’s the HPTET Prospectus 2023.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for the General category and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) is Rs 800, whereas Rs 500 is for OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped (PHH) categories.

Steps to apply for HP TET November 2023

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, go to TET tab Register and proceed with application process for TET Nov 2023 Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for HP TET November 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.