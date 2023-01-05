The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the provisional answer key for the HP Teacher Eligibility Test-November 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hpbose.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, till January 9, 2023.

The HP TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 10 to 25, 2022, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted for J.B.T. TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, TGT(Non-Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET(NOV-2022)” Click on Notifications link Now click on TET Nov 2022 answer key links Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.