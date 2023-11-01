Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the marksheet/result of the UP Judicial Services, Civil Judges (Junior Division) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their marksheet from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of the Civil Judge post. A total of 302 candidates have been declared qualified for the appointment against 303 notified posts.

Steps to download UP Civil Judge marksheet 2022



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UP Judicial Services (Civil Judge) marksheet link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marksheet

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Civil Judge marksheet 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.