The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced vacancies to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under the Public Health Engineering Department (Advt No 28/2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in from November 3 onwards. The last date to apply is December 2.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under the Public Health Engineering Department in the Commission.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 71 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - 4 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 4 vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Chemical) - 2 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

For Assistant Engineer (Civil) - BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

For Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

For Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

For Assistant Engineer (Chemical) - BE/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Candidates are advised to check pay scale, required work experience, selection process, required documents, reservations/relaxations and other information in the detailed notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification by APSC.

Application Fee

The total application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates it is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.