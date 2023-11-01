The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Assistant Directors, Professors and more posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till November 16 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 vacancies for Assistant Director Grade-I (various disciplines), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Professor (various departments), Senior Lecturer (various subjects) and more.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, selection process, required work experience, reservations/relaxations and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official UPSC notification 2023.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Select the post, fill details and upload the required to documents Pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.