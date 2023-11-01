The University Grants Commission (UGC) has commenced the application correction process for the UGC NET December 2023 today, November 1. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at ugcnet.nta.ac.in till November 3.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 22, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the first week of December 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET December 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Steps for UGC NET December 2023 form correction

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2023 registration link Login and proceed with the application correction process Make the necessary changes and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET December 2023 form correction.

