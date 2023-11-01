The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Personal Assistant/Stenographer Grade III recruitment exam 2023. Aspirants will be able to register for the exam on the official website apssb.nic.in from November 15. The last date to apply for the posts is November 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade III) posts in various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh State Government.

Vacancy Details

Arunachal APPSC - 1 vacancy

General Administration - 71 vacancies

Planning & Investment - 3 vacancies

Public Works Department - 3 vacancies

Urban Development & Housing - 5 vacancies

Water Resources Department - 5 vacancies

TRIHMS - 2 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 to 35 years. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess (i) Graduation/Bachelor’s Degree from a recongised University and (ii) Diploma in Stenography from a recognised institution.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for General candidates will be charged as application fee.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the exam and a document verification process. The examination will be conducted in two stages Stage 1 - Stenographer Proficiency Test and Stage 2 - Objective type written exam.

