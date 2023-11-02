The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the exam dates of the WBJEE 2024. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2024. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to check their eligibility, exam details, syllabus, fee and other details to be available in the official notification in due course of time.

Here’s the examination notice.

WBJEE 2024 will be conducted for admissions into undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architectute courses of different Universities and Colleges in West Bengal.

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the application link for WBJEE 2024 Register yourself by clicking on “New Candidate Registration” Login and apply for the exam Pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.