The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results for the MPSC Agriculture Services exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Agriculture Services exam 2022 was conducted on April 23, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 378 vacancies. The merit list displays the candidates provisionally shortlisted for the roles.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the results link for Agriculture Services Exam The provisional result for ASE Mains will appear on screen Check the result for your roll number Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download results.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for the next stages of the recruitment process by the Commission. Candidates are advised to visit the MPSC website regularly for the latest updates.

