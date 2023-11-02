The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the recently conducted Assistant Engineer exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC AE, JTO re-exam 2023 was conducted from October 18 to 20, 2023. The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Direct link to download TSPSC answer key 2023.

“The objections on the Preliminary Key will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from 02/11/2023 to 04/11/2023, up to 5.00 PM. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 04/11/2023 will not be considered at any cost. Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the Text Box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language. The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any form will not be considered under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the answer key notification by TSPSC.

Steps to raise objection on TSPSC

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to the link ‘Objections on Answer key AE’ Key in your TSPSC ID and hall ticket number to login TSPSC Objection link will appear on screen Fill in the question and answer details Upload documentary evidence and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to raise objections on TSPSC AE answer key.

Direct link to download AE exam response sheets 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here