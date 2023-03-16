Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled the exams for the posts of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical officer in various Engineering services. Candidates can check the notice from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC AE, JTO exams were conducted on March 5. The exam has been cancelled after a case was registered in Hyderabad over alleged question paper leak. The fresh date for the exam will be announced later.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Here’s TSPSC AE, JTO exam cancellation notice.