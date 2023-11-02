The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Judge Main exam 2023 in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service. Eligible candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023, in two shifts at Chennai centre.

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates has already been hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded through one time Registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

List of shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 245 posts of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service.

Steps to download Civil Judge Main admit card



Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Hall Ticket Download” tab Go to the OTR tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection process comprises three successive stages, viz., (A) Preliminary Examination for selection of applicants for admission to the Main Examination, (B) Main Examination; and (C) Viva–Voce Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.