The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the Stage-II (skill tests) schedule for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and SSA. As per the notification, the skill test for the post of Stenographer Group C (Shorthand Skill Test) and Social Security Assistant (Typing Test) are scheduled to be conducted on November 18 and 19, respectively.

The examination city intimation slip will be released on the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in from November 6 onwards. The admit card will be released 2-3 days before the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for the Social Security Assistant post.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on SSA, Stenographer (Group C) admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

