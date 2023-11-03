Today, November 3, is the last date to apply for the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 10 to 19, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1097 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for JE posts 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2023 apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JE posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.