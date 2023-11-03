UKPSC Group C correction window 2023 opens; here’s direct link
Candidates can make changes to their application forms at ukpsc.net.in till November 11.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in till November 11, 2023.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 645 posts. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to Group C application form
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- Click on the application correction link against Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023
- Login and make the necessary changes
- Save and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group C application correction window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.