Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in till November 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 645 posts. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to Group C application form

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application correction link against Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023 Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group C application correction window.

