UKPSC Group C registration deadline today; 645 posts on offer
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ukpsc.net.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will today, October 27, close the online application window for the Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 645 posts.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for Group C posts 2023
- Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
- Click on the application link against Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Group C 2023 posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.