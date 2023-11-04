The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in. The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be made available on November 7, 2023.

“The Candidates may login through the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from03.11.2023(04:00 PM) to 17.11.2023 (04:00 PM),” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Steps to download MTS, Havaldar final answer key 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the answer key link Click on MTS, Havaldar final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MTS, Havaldar final answer key 2022.

Selection Process

The recruitment process for the post of MTS will consist of Session-I and Session-II in Computer Based Examination (CBE). The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.