The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination was held in two phases — from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20 at different centers all over the country. The result for the post of Havaldar was declared on September 2 wherein 3015 candidates were shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST). A total of 1683 candidates appeared in the PET/PST out of which 1586 candidates have qualified the PET/PST for the post of Havaldar (CBIC & CBN), reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Steps to download MTS, Havaldar result 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on MTS, Havaldar result links under Others tab The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to MTS (Non-Technical) result 2022.

Direct link to Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) result 2022.

Selection Process

The recruitment process for the post of MTS will consist of Session-I and Session-II in Computer Based Examination (CBE). The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).

