The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the online registration and fee payment process for the recruitment of of School Teacher in middle, secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar today, November 5. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in from November 10 to 25. The last date to register without late fee is November 14 and with late fee is November 17.

The BPSC TRE recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69,706 School Teacher vacancies in this phase.

Here’s the official BPSC School Teacher notification.

Vacancy details

Middle school Teacher (Class 6 to 8): 31,982

TGT Teacher (Class 9 to 10): 18,877

TGT Teacher (Special) (Class 9 to 10): 270

PGT Teacher (Class 11 to 12): 18,577

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to register for the vacancies

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to register for School Teacher recruitment Fill out the registration form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the registration form for future reference Take a printout and apply for the posts from November 10

Direct link to register for BPSC TRE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.