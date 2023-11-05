The Directorate of Ayurveda (AYUSH), Rajasthan, will conclude the online application process for recruitment of Compounders and Nurse Junior Grade in Ayurveda Medical Colleges in the State today, November 5. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 942 vacancies of Compounders/Nurse Junior Grade in the Ayurveda Department of Rajasthan State Medical Colleges.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be below the of 18 years or above the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2024, to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: The candidates must have qualified a 3-year Diploma course in Ayurveda Nursing OR completed a 4-year B.Sc Degree programme in Ayurveda Nursing. The candidates must also be registered with the Rajasthan Ayurveda Nursing Council. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved categories have to pay an application fee or Rs 600 while candidates from reserved categories/SC/ST/PwBD will be charged Rs 400.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official recruitment portal recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the advertisement for ‘COMPOUNDER/NURSE JUNIOR GRADE 01/2023’ Now click on ‘Apply Now’ and complete registration on SSO Portal Login to the SSO portal, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Download a copy of the complete/submitted form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.