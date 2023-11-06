Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Environmental Engineer and Matric Level written examination. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The applicants can raise objections, if any, within three days starting from November 6 onwards. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of J&K Services Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/J&K Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 06-11-2023, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or any other mode,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on November 5, 2023.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE, Matric Level posts answer key The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE answer key 2023.

Direct link to Matric Level answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.