Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the Junior Environmental Engineer and Matric Level posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5, 2023.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/ issues related to admit card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB help-desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 31.10.2023 to 05.11.2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE, Matric Level posts admit card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

