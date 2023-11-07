State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager (Security/ Manager (Security) on regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers till November 27, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 42 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 40 years as on April 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution.

Fee

Application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SBI Manager/ DM posts 2023



Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the application link under “RECRUITMENT OF DEPUTY MANAGER (SECURITY)/MANAGER (SECURITY) ON REGULAR BASIS”

Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Manager/ Deputy Manager posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.