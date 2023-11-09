The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will open the online application correction window for the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at psc.uk.gov.in from November 10 to 19, 2023.

The registrations were concluded on November 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1097 vacancies.

Steps to apply for JE posts 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2023 correction window link Login and make the necessary changes Save and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.