ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has declared the results of the Assistant Grade (Main) examination 2022 today, November 10. Candidates can check their results at the official website iari.res.in.

The ICAR IARI Assistant Main exam was conducted on June 21. The preliminary exam was held in July last year and the results were announced on February 5. The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 462 posts of Assistant in Pay Level-6.

“Based on the aggregate performance in the Paper-I (CBT) & Paper-II (Pen-Paper Mode) of the Mains Examination, candidates have been shortlisted to appear in the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT),” reads the official notification.

According to the notification, “Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks of Preliminary and Mains Examination will be uploaded on the IARI website i.e., www.iari.res.in only after the entire process of the Assistant examination- 2022.”

Steps to download ICAR IARI results 2023

Visit the official website iari.res.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment Cell’ tab Click on the notice for ‘Declaration of shortlisting status for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)’ Copy the result link and open it in a new tab Key in your credentials and login The result for Assistant Main exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

