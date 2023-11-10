IAF Agniveervayu 2024 result declared at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of the Agniveervayu (01/2024) session for 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
“Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2024 is available in Candidates’ Login,” reads the notification.
Steps to download Agniveervayu result 2024
- Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in
- On the homepage, go to the Candidate login section
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Agniveervayu result 2024.
Selection Process
The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.