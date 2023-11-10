Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of the Agniveervayu (01/2024) session for 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

“Result of Phase-I online exam for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2024 is available in Candidates’ Login,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Agniveervayu result 2024

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the Candidate login section Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Agniveervayu result 2024.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2023 will be published in February.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.