Calcutta University admissions for LLM courses begins at caluniv.ac.in
Eligible candidates can apply for admission on the official website caluniv.ac.in till November 28.
The University of Calcutta has invited online applications from eligible candidates for admission to the first year of 2-year LLM Course for the academic session 2023-2024. Eligible candidates can apply for admissions on the official website caluniv.ac.in till November 28.
This year there are 187 seats notified for a total of 5 LLM courses.
Seat Vacancies
- Department of Law, C.U. (Hazra Campus) - 48 seats
- Surendranath Law College. Sealdah - 22 seats
- Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College - 36 seats
- South Calcutta Law College - 32 seats
- Kolkata Police Law Institute - 22 seats
Candidates are advised to check the admission requirements, seat details, seat reservations, entrance exam programme, syllabus and more information on the course in the detailed notification by Calcutta University linked below:
Here’s the official admission notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400 while EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PWD category candidates will be charged Rs 200.
Steps to apply for the admission process
- Visit the official website caluniv.ac.in
- Go to “LL.M. ADMISSION 2023-2024”
- Now click on the application link
- Register yourself and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, upload the required documents and submit
- Download the form and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for LLM admission 2023-24.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.