The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the hall ticket for the Haryana National Merit Cum Means Scholarship Scheme 2023 or NMMSS 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website bseh.org.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2023. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Steps to download NMMSS admit card 2023

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on NMMSS admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

