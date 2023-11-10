The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released results of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2023 today, November 10. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu.

The exam was conducted on November 4 and 6, 2023.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, November, 2023 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CSEET Nov 2023 result

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET November 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSEET Nov 2023 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.