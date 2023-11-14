Today, November 14, is the last date to register without payment of late fee for the 2nd phase of School Teacher recruitment in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Registered candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till November 25. The last date to register by paying late fees is November 17.

The BPSC TRE recruitment drive now aims to fill up a total of 1,21,370 School Teacher vacancies in this phase. Earlier, 69,706 vacancies had been notified in Phase 2.

Here’s the additional vacancy details.

Here’s the official BPSC School Teacher notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to apply for School Teacher recruitment Fill out the registration form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the registration form for future reference Take a printout and apply for the posts from November 10

Direct link to register for BPSC TRE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.