The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and others in the institute. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsbilaspur.edu.in till November 30 (upto 10.00 PM). The last date for submission of offline forms is December 6 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 faculty positions in AIIMS Bilaspur out of which 24 vacancies are for Professor posts, 14 vacancies are for Additional Professor posts, 16 for Associate Professor posts and 27 vacancies for Assistant Professor posts (both regular and contractual).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit:

For Professor/ Additional Professor posts - The upper age limit for direct recruitment is 58 years, for deputation is 56 years and for retired faculty is 70 years as on November 30, 2023.

For Associate Professor / Assistant Professor - The upper age limit is 50 years as on November 30, 2023.

Essential qualification: (i) The candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/MCI/NMC. (ii) Those holding DNB in broad specialties or super specialties as qualifying education have to produce documentary evidence issued by competent/appropriate authority about DNB equivalence with MD/MS/DM/MCh as per MCI, New Delhi notification dated 31-10-2018. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 1180 (including GST), the application fee for other categories is Rs 2360 (including GST) and PwBD candidates are exempt from payment of application fees.

Steps to apply for AIIMS recruitment 2023

Visit the official website aiimsbilaspur.edu.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Click on View Online under the notification ‘Advertisement for Recruitment to Posts of Faculty (Group-A) on Direct Recruitment / Deputation / Contractual basis’ Now click on the google drive link for online application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.