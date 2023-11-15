The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will close the online application window for recruitment to Group A, B and C posts in JIPMER, Puducherry tomorrow, November 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jipmer.edu.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 2, 2023. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from November 24, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 97 vacancies, of which 31 posts for Group A, 61 for Group B posts, and 05 for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to SC/ST category. The PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Jobs’ tab Now click on the application link next to the notification for Group A, B and C posts Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.