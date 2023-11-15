The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced results for the Physical Trail for Fireman recruitment exam 2023 under Advt No 01/2023 today, November 15. Candidates who appeared for the PET/PMT can check their results on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The Fireman recruitment exam is was conducted on October 1, 2023. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts. The final answer key was released on October 18. The physical trials (PET/PMT) was conducted from October 18 to 23. The final result has been prepared including the outcome of the PET/PMT.

Steps to download PSSSB Fireman result 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Click on the notification for PSSSB Fireman/Driver PET/PMT results The selection list for PSSSB Fireman 2023 will appear on screen Download and check the result for your roll number Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PSSSB Fireman/Driver result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.