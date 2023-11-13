Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the results and the final answer key for the Agriculture Sub Inspector recruitment exam 2022 under Advt 18/2022. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 227 vacancies in different posts out of which 150 vacancies are for Agriculture Sub Inspector. The ASI exam 2022 was conducted on September 9, 2023.

For the purpose of transparency, the Commission has also released the final answer key. The provisional answer key was released in September. Objections were invited against the released answer key and the final answer key was prepared taking valid objections into consideration.

Steps to download PSSSB ASI results 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ Click on the notification for PSSSB ASI results 2022 The PSSSB Agriculture SI results will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

