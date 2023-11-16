The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) today, November 16. Aspirants will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers from November 17 onwards. The last date to apply is December 7, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 8283 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. The recruitment will be done in two stages: A Preliminary Examination scheduled tentatively to be conducted in the month of January 2024 and Main Examination tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of February 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on April 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official SBI recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved/OBC/EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 750 while SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.