The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

“Bring this e-Admit Card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each Session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved by the candidate,” reads the notification.

The IFS Main examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from November 26 to December 3 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105.

“The Commission will upload the e-Admit Cards for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (http://upsconline.nic.in) on 17th November, 2023. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023,” reads the notification.

Steps to download IFS Mains admit card 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on the IFS Main exam admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download a copy of the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

