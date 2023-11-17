Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Draftsman recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, till November 23, 2023, at ukpsc.net.in by paying a fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The exam was conducted on November 5, 2023. The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for Draftsman in various departments. The pay scale is Level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Draftsman answer key 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the Draftsman admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Draftsman (Paper-1) answer key 2023.

Direct link to Draftsman (Paper-2) answer key 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a competitive written exam of 250 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.