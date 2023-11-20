Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) (Notification No. 06 of 2022, Item No. 201). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Candidates can send suggestions, if any, in offline mode in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 20-11-2023, during the office hours only. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“In case, the objection is found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly in respect of all candidates. No candidate will be informed about the acceptance/ non-acceptance of his/her objection individually,” reads the notification.

The OMR based written test was conducted on November 19, 2023.

Steps to download JE Civil answer key 2023

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Answer Key link for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE Civil answer key 2023.

