The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Apprentices Under The Apprentices Act, 1961 Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2023-24/17. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sbi.co.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7 at various exam centres. The exam will consist of 100 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6160 Apprentice posts.

Steps to download Apprentice admit card 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the Apprentice admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Apprentice admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.