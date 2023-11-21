AIIMS Gorakhpur recruitment deadline today for 142 non-faculty posts; here’s direct link to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the roles on the official website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur, will today, November 21, conclude online application process for recruitment of various Group A, B and C non-faculty posts at the Institute. Eligible candidates can apply for the roles on the official website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The last date for printing of applications is December 6.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 142 Group A, Group B and Group C non-faculty posts at AIIMS, Gorakhpur.
Vacancy Details
- Tutor/ Clinical Instructor (Group A) - 15 vacancies
- Staff Nurse Grade - I (Group B) - 57 vacancies
- Medical Social Worker (Group B) - 1 vacancy
- Assistant NS (Group B) - 1 vacancy
- Librarian Grade II (Group B) - 1 vacancy
- Technical Assistant/Technician (Group B) - 1 vacancy
- Storekeeper (Group B) - 2 vacancies
- Hostel Warden (Group B) - 2 vacancies
- PA to Principal (Group B) - 1 vacancy
- Lab Technician (Group C) - 8 vacancies
- Stenographer (Group C) - 1 vacancy
- Cashier (Group C) - 2 vacancies
- Lab Attendant Grade II (Group C) - 8 vacancies
- Library Attendant Grade II (Group C) - 1 vacancy
- Lower Division Clerk (Group C) - 1 vacancy
- Hospital Attendant Grade III (Group C) - 40 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, age limit, pay scale, selection process, reservations/relaxations, job description and other information in the detailed notification posed by AIIMS Gorakhpur linked below:
Here’s the official notification by AIIMS Gorakhpur.
Application Fee
For Unreserved and OBC candidates the total application fee (inclusive of taxes) is Rs 1770 while for SC/ST/EWS candidates it is Rs 1416. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from payment of fees.
Steps to apply for posts
- Visit the official website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’
- Go to the application link for Recruitment Group A, B and C non-faculty posts
- Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for AIIMS Gorakhpur vacancies.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.