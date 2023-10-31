The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur, has commenced the online application process for recruitment of various Group A, B and C non-faculty posts at the Institute. Eligible candidates can apply for the roles on the official website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in till November 21, 2023. The last date for printing of applications is December 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 142 Group A, Group B and Group C non-faculty posts at AIIMS, Gorakhpur.

Vacancy Details

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor (Group A) - 15 vacancies

Staff Nurse Grade - I (Group B) - 57 vacancies

Medical Social Worker (Group B) - 1 vacancy

Assistant NS (Group B) - 1 vacancy

Librarian Grade II (Group B) - 1 vacancy

Technical Assistant/Technician (Group B) - 1 vacancy

Storekeeper (Group B) - 2 vacancies

Hostel Warden (Group B) - 2 vacancies

PA to Principal (Group B) - 1 vacancy

Lab Technician (Group C) - 8 vacancies

Stenographer (Group C) - 1 vacancy

Cashier (Group C) - 2 vacancies

Lab Attendant Grade II (Group C) - 8 vacancies

Library Attendant Grade II (Group C) - 1 vacancy

Lower Division Clerk (Group C) - 1 vacancy

Hospital Attendant Grade III (Group C) - 40 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, age limit, pay scale, selection process, reservations/relaxations, job description and other information in the detailed notification posed by AIIMS Gorakhpur linked below:

Application Fee

For Unreserved and OBC candidates the total application fee (inclusive of taxes) is Rs 1770 while for SC/ST/EWS candidates it is Rs 1416. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are exempted from payment of fees.

Steps to apply for posts

Visit the official website aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Go to the application link for Recruitment Group A, B and C non-faculty posts Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

