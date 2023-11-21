Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the Civil Judge interview 2022. As per the notification, the interview and document verification is scheduled to be held from December 4 to 14 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.00 PM. Candidates can download their hall tickets available on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to the Interview/DV schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION REGARDING DOCUMENT VERIFICATION AND INTERVIEW OF CIVIL JUDGE (ENTRY LEVEL) EXAM- 2022” Now click on the “DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA” Check and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.