The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Engineering Services Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 401 candidates have been declared qualified for the appointment.

“Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ESE 2023 result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ESE 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC ESE 2023 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.