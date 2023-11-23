Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the result of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or PGCET 2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The exams were conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. The final answer keys were released on November 16, 2023.

The exam is conducted for admissions to MBA / MCA and other courses for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates for the year 2023.

Steps to download Karnataka PGCET result 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PGCET 2023 results links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PGCET M.Tech results 2023.

Direct link to PGCET MCA results 2023.

Direct link to PGCET MBA results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.